Bend-Redmond Habitat Receives $150,000 Matching Gift from The TallTreeTrust

(Timothy and Andrea of The TallTreeTrust | Photo courtesy of Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity)

Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity’s Humanity in Action Capital Campaign has received a $150,000 matching gift from TallTreeTrust. This gift will used to match community donations, up to $50,000 per year over three years.

“The TallTreeTrust was established to support environmentally sustainable work in Central Oregon, ensuring that generations to come are able to enjoy the trails, rivers, and tall trees as much as we do today. We are strong supporters of Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity’s environmentally sustainable mission, not only in building green affordable homes, but also with the ReStore’s model of reselling household items rather than filling our landfill. It is an honor to support their work,” said Andrea and Timothy of The TallTreeTrust.

Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity launched its $4M Humanity in Action Capital Campaign in 2020, and as October 1, 2022, has raised $2,865,020. The campaign aims to expand homeownership opportunities for low-income families in Bend and Redmond.

Bend home prices have increased more than 35 percent in the last 12 months, and September 2022’s median home price was $775,000. In comparison, the average Habitat for Humanity family can afford a mortgage of $200,000, and there have not been homes for sale at this price for several years. Funds raised in the Humanity in Action Capital Campaign enable Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity to build more homes, serve more families, and invest in the lives of adults and children more than ever before.

“Andrea and Timothy understand that it is more difficult than ever for working class families to find a pathway to homeownership in Bend and Redmond. Their incredible generosity will impact generations of our families,” said Darrion Cotroneo, Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity’s Director of Development.

In honor of TallTreeTrust’s gift, Somewhere That’s Green Indoor Plant Shop in Bend will give away a tree to the donor of the largest single gift received by December 31, 2022. Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity will contact the winner of the tree after January 1, 2023. Donations can be made by online at bendredmondhabitat.org/donate.

About Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity:

Bend-Redmond Habitat builds strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable homeownership for families and individuals in Bend and Redmond. We are dedicated to changing lives by bringing people together to help make a difference in our communities through affordable housing. Since 1989, Bend-Redmond Habitat has served 209 families with affordable homeownership and repaired 146 homes, providing more than 1000 children and adults a safe, secure and healthy home.

bendredmondhabitat.org • 541-385-5387