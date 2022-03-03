Bend-Redmond Habitat Receives $3,000 Grant to Build Townhomes in Bend

(Washington Federal check presentation (L-R) Mellissa Kamanya, Lenka Moor, Juline Bodnar, Sharon Burk | Photo courtesy of Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity)

Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity has received a $3,000 grant from the Washington Federal Foundation to fund the construction of Watercress Townhomes in Bend.

“The Washington Federal Foundation is honored to provide support for social agencies and nonprofits that serve the needs of those in our communities,” said Lenka Moor, Washington Federal Bank Branch manager. “We as neighbors become stronger and better when he help to lift up others.”

Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity is grateful for the continuing partnership with Washington Federal Foundation to advance affordable homeownership in Central Oregon. “It is extremely important for our community to work together to create desperately-needed, affordable home ownership,” said Scott Rohrer, Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity’s president and CEO. “Washington Federal Foundation understands this, and we are honored to work with them to that end.”

Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity plans to complete the Watercress Townhomes and welcome eight families into their new homes in 2022.

About Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity

Bend-Redmond Habitat builds strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable homeownership for families and individuals in Bend and Redmond. We are dedicated to changing lives by bringing people together to help make a difference in our communities through affordable housing. Since 1989, Bend-Redmond Habitat has built 175 homes and repaired 146 more, providing more than 1000 children and adults a safe, secure and healthy home.

bendredmondhabitat.org • 541-385-5387