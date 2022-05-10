Bend Restore Expands to Seven Days a Week, Starting Sunday, May 15

(Photo | Courtesy of Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity ReStore)

Now Open on Sundays

Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity ReStore will now be open for business seven days a week, starting this Sunday, May 15.

STORE HOURS as of SUNDAY, MAY 15:

Shopping Hours — 10am-6pm, seven days a week

Donations — 11am-5pm, seven days a week

“We’re always looking for ways to better serve the community,” said Cole Smith, ReStore manager. “By our opening on Sundays, we hope to offer those with limited time during the week an extra opportunity to shop and donate to ReStore. This, in turn, helps us with our ultimate goal, which is to help provide much needed affordable housing in our community.”

Expanded business hours in the ReStore also create new volunteer opportunities, and the ReStore is seeking new volunteers. “If you like being a part of a family-oriented team where you can give back to the community, then this is the place for you!” Zachary Cota, volunteer coordinator said. “The store has numerous positions available for volunteers, including cashiering, stocking, working in the donation lane, and so much more.” Interested community members should visit restorebend.org/volunteer/ for more information.

As the largest source of local funding for Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity, the ReStore home improvement outlet accepts and sells a wide variety of home furnishings, appliances and building materials. Proceeds from ReStore help cover the administrative expenses of the organization. Bend-Redmond Habitat is currently building ten townhomes in Redmond on Quince Ave., and eight townhomes in Bend on 18th St.

About Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity

Bend-Redmond Habitat builds strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable homeownership for families and individuals in Bend and Redmond. We are dedicated to changing lives by bringing people together to help make a difference in our communities through affordable housing. Since 1989, Bend-Redmond Habitat has built nearly 200 homes and repaired 146 more, providing more than 1000 children and adults a safe, secure and healthy home.

bendredmondhabitat.org • 541-385-5387 • restorebend.org • 541-312-6709