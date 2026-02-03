Bend Summer Festival Returns with New Late-May Dates & New Title Sponsor Hixon Mortgage

Bend Summer Festival is kicking off the season with a fresh new schedule and a new title sponsor. The 2026 Hixon Mortgage Bend Summer Festival returns to downtown Bend Friday-Sunday, May 29-31, 2026, marking the event’s first-ever move to late May and offering ideal early-summer weather for a full weekend of celebration. “Hixon Mortgage is fired up to be part of Summerfest and celebrate what makes our community so special!” said Derek Meyer, president of Hixon Mortgage.

Hixon Mortgage is a locally owned mortgage company focused on helping families achieve the great American dream of homeownership. We love and are proud to support events like Summerfest in an effort to bring the community together to celebrate local vendors and businesses.

The annual community favorite will once again take over multiple blocks in downtown Bend with art, music, food, shopping, and family-friendly fun—now perfectly timed to launch the summer festival season.

The festival weekend kicks off Friday, May 29, from 4-10pm with music and food along Oregon Ave. Saturday, May 30 (11am-10pm) and Sunday, May 31 (11am-5pm) feature full festival programming across downtown.

Art, Music, Shopping & More

Festivalgoers can expect a vibrant mix of fine art, handmade goods, local shopping, live music, and pop-up performances throughout the weekend. More than 80 regional and national artisans will line Bond Street, while additional vendor areas highlight clothing, jewelry, specialty foods, wine, and Central Oregon businesses. Live music and performances will run all weekend, with the 2026 lineup to be announced soon.

Presented by Hixon Mortgage, Bend Summer Festival is produced by Lay It Out Events and supported by a wide range of local and regional sponsors.

bendsummerfestival.com