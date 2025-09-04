Bend Venture Conference Announces 2025 Growth Stage Semifinalists

Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO) announces the eight semifinalist companies advancing in the Growth Stage track for the 22nd annual Bend Venture Conference (BVC), taking place in downtown Bend Thursday, October 16-Friday, October 17, 2025.

Now in its 22nd year, the Bend Venture Conference is the Pacific Northwest’s largest angel investment conference and a hub for entrepreneurship in the region. Since its inception, BVC investors have awarded more than $14 million to startups. Every BVC, a new Growth Fund is formed to invest in standout Growth Stage companies competing at the conference.

Following the close of applications, investors and partners carefully reviewed each submission to select the top startups advancing in both the Early and Growth Stage tracks. The semifinalists for the Growth stage will be further narrowed down in early October, with those finalists advancing to present on the main stage at the Tower Theatre at the BVC on October 17. Semifinalists for the Early Stage track will be decided at the end of this week.

“Each year, the Bend Venture Conference Fund investors bring both capital and expertise to strengthen the region’s entrepreneurial community,” said EDCO’s Venture Catalyst Brian Vierra. “The 2025 semifinalists highlight the diversity and potential of the companies being built, and we’re eager to see the impact they’ll make in the years ahead.”

In alphabetical order, the semifinalists are:

Airbuild (Portland, Oregon) – Airbuild creates modular, self-powered systems that capture carbon, purify water and turn waste into biochar. Bold Reuse (Portland, Oregon) – Bold Reuse reduces costs and waste from single-use packaging through reusable packaging systems, a Bold Reuse is critical infrastructure for the circular economy. CarbonBright (Bend, Oregon) – CarbonBright uses AI to automate product sustainability assessments, enabling brands to cut emissions, meet regulations and scale eco-design. Datafi (Seattle, Washington) – Making people smarter at work – they are building the information channel at work where everyone gets the data that matters most to them. MarineSitu (Seattle, Washington) – MarineSitu provides marine infrastructure monitoring through their AI software platform, preventing costly interventions, saving time and increasing efficiency. Photon Marine (Portland, Oregon) – Photon Marine is building the world’s most capable electric fleet. Rapta (Tigard, Oregon) – Rapta supercharges U.S. Manufacturing by increasing capacity 30% through eliminating 98% of errors and accelerating workflows 10x faster. Stiira (Portland, Oregon) – Stiira is a specialized SaaS solution designed to help organizations effectively manage the complexities of government-regulated leaves of absence.

The BVC is the cornerstone of the High Desert Innovation Week, happening October 13-17 in downtown Bend, a multi-day program that brings together local entrepreneurs, innovators and investors to showcase the region’s startup resources and celebrate its collaborative culture.

Bend Venture Conference cannot guarantee that investments will be made in any specific amount because the final amounts to be awarded are dependent on investment commitments received from third-party investors and the ability of the winning companies and the investors to agree on the terms and conditions of the investment.

