Bend Vision Project Community Summit Recap & Next Steps

(Co-hosts and Envision Bend Board members David White and Kelly Cannon-Miller share what was heard from the community through surveys, focus groups, and interviews during the Community Summit at COCC’s Wille Hall on February 7 | Photo by Kendall Brobst-Schiff)

After a Successful Community Summit,

Next Step is Forming Vision Action Teams

Final plan will include strategies to make Bend a better place for everyone.

We are SO grateful to have shared the energy of the Bend Vision Project with many of you on Feb. 7th at Central Oregon Community College. Thank you to many of you who joined us! We want to share some key information from that event and let you know what comes next in the process.

Special thanks to the Deschutes Historical Museum and Visit Bend for providing the ‘Bend Through the Years’ opening photo slideshow. Also, we wanted to share the presentation slides (with live polling results) as well as the recently published Community Input Report on our website. We look forward to sharing a snapshot of those insights from the room that night with you very soon.

Where do we go from here? It is time to take the community input and build upon what we have learned. The next step is creating four Vision Action Teams. These groups will be formed around the four focus areas of The Vision. The role of these teams is to provide insights to turn community input into action and create the first 5-year Vision Action Plan. We are asking key stakeholders and community members to join these teams. We plan to begin these meetings in early April and are currently recruiting to ensure these small groups represent a broad range of perspectives.

What is the goal outcome? A five-year working action plan to make greater Bend a better place for everyone. The 5-year action plans will set collective priorities as greater Bend that remain true to the community-driven vision and values.

What can I do? We invite you to submit an interest form to join a Vision Action Team. Also, keep an eye out for the Follow-up Poll coming soon with 60 big ideas we heard from the community. We want your input — which ones we should we absolutely prioritize right now? And what are the obstacles to achieving them we must address?

Thank you all for the support of this important community project!

envisionbend.org/vision