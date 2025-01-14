Bend WinterFest Returns February 14-16

(Photos courtesy of Old Mill District)

Brr-ing on the Fun

Mark your calendars for February 14 –16 as the Old Mill District transforms into a winter wonderland for Bend WinterFest 2025!

Enjoy live music, local art, delicious food and activities for all ages during this magical weekend of winter celebration.

Dish Out Your App

Hayden Homes Amphitheater is looking for exceptional

food vendors for the 2025 concert season!

Jessie St George, executive chef and assistant food and beverage manager joined Megan Sinclair on Central Oregon Daily News to share all the details.

Applications are open now through February 12.

Time for a Flex Start

Start your New Year strong at the Old Mill District! With options like barre3, CycleBar Bend and Orangetheory Fitness, folks can discover workouts that build strength, boost endurance and foster community. Your 2025 fitness journey begins here!

Free Spirit’s Full Lineup

Discover events for all ages at Free Spirit Yoga + Ninja + Play!

Ninja Night:

Parents’ night out every Saturday, 5:30-8:30pm, starting January 11. Drop the kids off for fun while supporting other Old Mill businesses!

Harmonic Flow:

Yoga + sound bath on the last Friday of every month, 6:30-8pm Relax and rejuvenate with this serene experience.

Kids Ninja Warrior Competition:

Join the action on Sunday, March 30, from 12:30-5pm

SOUPer Bowl 2025

The 2nd annual High Desert Food & Farm Alliance SOUPer Bowl returns Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 12pm and 1:30pm. Sample delicious soups and help crown the 2025 champion.

Two Winners will Take the Title:

The People’s Choice MVP, voted by attendees.

The Judge’s Pick Champion, chosen by expert judges.

oldmilldistrict.com