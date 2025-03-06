Bend Women’s Expo: Where Women Thrive

The Bend Women’s Expo is back and better than ever! Mark your calendars for May 24, 2025, and join us at Seventh Mountain Resort for a day dedicated to making new friends and celebrating community. This one-day event will feature a blend of interactive experiences and educational breakout sessions—all designed to energize and uplift.

Where Women Thrive: Learn, Connect, and Be Inspired!

The Bend Women’s Expo brings together women from all walks of life — community builders, wellness enthusiasts, and lifelong learners — to engage with local businesses, explore new ideas, and discover opportunities for personal and professional growth.

Event Highlights Include:

Hands-On Workshops: Join us for a wine tasting with Founding Wine Maker, Melissa Burr from Stoller Wines.

Join us for a with Founding Wine Maker, Melissa Burr from Stoller Wines. Interactive Stations: Dive into creative activities like a plant bar with Desert Rose Cactus Lounge , DIY activities and more.

Dive into creative activities like a plant bar with , DIY activities and more. Showcase of Local, Women-Owned Businesses: Shop from a curated selection of unique products, from wellness goods to artisanal crafts.

Shop from a curated selection of unique products, from wellness goods to artisanal crafts. Networking Opportunities: Build meaningful connections in a warm, inclusive environment.

Join Us!

Don’t miss this incredible day of empowerment and inspiration.

About Bend Women’s Expo:

The Bend Women’s Expo is an annual event dedicated to celebrating and empowering women of all ages. With a focus on education, inspiration, and connection, the Expo offers a platform for vendors, speakers, and attendees to come together and enrich the lives of women in our community.

bendwomensexpo.com