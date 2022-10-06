Bend Young Professionals Adds a New YP Passport Option

Business Flex Passport Allows More Flexibility for Employers

The Bend Chamber’s Young Professionals (YP) Program, sponsored by U.S. Bank, announces a new enhancement to its YP Passport offering for 2023. First introduced in 2020, the YP Passport allows team members to easily participate in all programming for the year.

Cody Cloyd, Bend YP member and advisory council chair, shared, “When a YP Passport option was first offered two years ago, I was one of the first to sign up. I was planning on going to most of the content anyways, so the YP Passport ended up saving me a ton of money throughout the year, and the added perks, like being matched with a mentor from Leadership Bend and YP Passport exclusive events, are almost invaluable. If you add in the discount on the yearly Bend YP Summit, then the Passport option is a no-brainer for someone like me.”

The YP Passport includes half-off the daylong YP Summit in June, four Development Labs, eight Expert Chats, twelve Socials, and a variety of other networking and educational opportunities. Individual YP Passports start at $350 each for over $1,100 worth of program content.

New for 2023 is the Business Flex Passport. This version allows total flexibility for employers, and is a great option for a newer team, a business that needs flexibility with schedules, or a group trying to navigate professional development in Bend. It enables a supervisor or HR staff the flexibility to have various employees attend the most relevant Bend YP and Bend Chamber events. Business Flex YP Passports start at $550.

“Each year when reviewing the YP Passport, Bend YP gathers feedback from young professionals and their employers to best meet the needs of our community. After hearing that businesses want more flexibility for their teams, we added the Business Flex YP Passport to our offerings,” said Jenn Greco, Bend Chamber Leadership Development Programs Coordinator. “As we’ve seen over the last several years, it’s important for businesses to invest in their employees, not only for retention, but to grow a strong and talented workforce. The YP Passport and programmatic offerings meet that need by providing relevant and timely professional development to our community without putting pressure on companies to do it all themselves.”

YP Passports are available for purchase now through January 6, 2023. Bend YP will host a Passport Holder Welcome Party in early 2023, with information on how to use your Passport and other fun surprises.

More information and YP Passports are available at BendYP.org.

