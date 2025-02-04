BendFilm Gala

Tickets are live for our annual gala raising money to support BendFilm initiatives such as our new filmmaker retreat, student summer camps, and of course the Annual Bend Film Festival.

Prepare for a night of community celebration, live and silent auction, and a screening of everyone’s favorite award show.

Tickets are limited, so reserve them now!

Dress to the nines for a chance to win our best-dressed prize!

Join Us for an Encore Screening of a Festival Favorite:

The Cigarette Surfboard!

March 6 | 6pm | Cascades Academy

We are collaborating with Cascades Academy to present an encore screening of The Cigarette Surfboard, winner of the Audience Award for Best Feature Film at the 2024 Bend Film Festival. Filmmaker Ben Judkins will join us in person for a post-screening conversation!

Submit to the 2025 Bend Film Fest!

2025 Competition Announcement:

BendFilm expands its support of Independent Film by refocusing its competition program, centered now on new North American-made independent work. With the inaugural success of our filmmaking retreat, BendFilm: Basecamp, we are doubling down on platforming emerging creators, creating a dedicated fall showcase for emerging narrative and documentary features. Films should have majority North American financing and/or should be shot in North American countries. They will be selected for originality of voice and quality of execution—an earmark of successful indie filmmaking. BendFilm’s much loved shorts programs will continue; we’ll continue to program films from other regions outside of our competition categories.

View our entry fee discounts HERE!

Important Dates:

April 4, 2025: Regular Deadline

May 2, 2025: Late Deadline

May 23, 2025: Extended Deadline

September 2, 2025: Notification Date

**Please read the Rules & Terms before emailing our office, and note that we do not offer fee waivers. We have great discount codes you may be eligible for below. See end of ‘Rules & Terms’ section for discount codes currently available.

bendfilm.org