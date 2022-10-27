BendFilm & Tin Pan Updates & Announcements

(Photos | Courtesy of BendFilm)

2022 Audience Awards!

The 2022 Bend Film Festival Audience Award Winners are here! The Audience Award for Best Feature goes to the Documentary Pasang: In the Shadow of Everest, and the Audience Award for Best Short goes to Rosalie Fish. Congrats to the filmmakers, and thank you to everyone who watched and voted!

BendFilm’s Favorite Halloween Films!

Happy Spooky Season! October means cozy nights, falling leaves, spooks and most importantly Halloween Movies! Here is our ultimate list of the best Halloween movies for you to enjoy this year!

2022 Bendfilm Intern Betsy Stonich Honored at City Council!

Each year, BendFilm and the City of Bend host a contest for Future Filmmakers to write and produce a professional TV commercial that will air across Central Oregon. $450 in cash prizes are given to three winners each every year. Students in 5th-12th grade explore specific water pollution topics and create a 30-second public service advertisement.

Betsy Stonich was the Grand Prize Winner for her commercial, How To Love Your River. On October 19 Betsy was honored at City Council for winning the commercial contest! We are thrilled to have had such a wonderful young filmmaker work with us this year. Betsy is a senior at Summit and the Head of the Student Film Club. We are excited to see all the amazing things she will accomplish in the future!

A Very Spooky A24 Halloween at The Tin Pan!

Get in the spooky season spirit and ready for Halloween! Join us this week, and watch some hit scary movies!

October 27 / Casper

Casper (voiced by Malachi Pearson) is a kind young ghost who peacefully haunts a mansion in Maine. When specialist James Harvey (Bill Pullman) arrives to communicate with Casper and his fellow spirits, he brings along his teenage daughter, Kat (Christina Ricci). Casper quickly falls in love with Kat, but their budding relationship is complicated not only by his transparent state, but also by his troublemaking apparition uncles and their mischievous antics.

October 29 / Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

The plucky characters from a series of animated shorts, Wallace (Peter Sallis) and his dog, Gromit, make their feature debut here. After starting a pest control business, the duo soon lands a job from the alluring Lady Tottington (Helena Bonham Carter) to stop a giant rabbit from destroying the town’s crops. Both Wallace and the stuffy Victor (Ralph Fiennes) vie for the lady’s affections. If Wallace wants to please his pretty client, and best Victor, he needs to capture that pesky bunny.

October 30 / A24 Double Feature!

6pm | Midsommar

Several friends travel to Sweden to study as anthropologists a summer festival that is held every ninety years in the remote hometown of one of them. What begins as a dream vacation in a place where the sun never sets, gradually turns into a dark nightmare as the mysterious inhabitants invite them to participate in their disturbing festive activities.

9pm | The Witch

In 1630, a farmer relocates his family to a remote plot of land on the edge of a forest where strange, unsettling things happen. With suspicion and paranoia mounting, each family member’s faith, loyalty and love are tested in shocking ways.

October 31 / A24 Double Feature!

6pm | Hereditary

When Ellen, the matriarch of the Graham family, passes away, her daughter’s family begins to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry.

8:45 Pm | Green Room

A punk rock band becomes trapped in a secluded venue after finding a scene of violence. For what they saw, the band themselves become targets of violence from a gang of white power skinheads, who want to eliminate all evidence of the crime.

Continuing at The Tin Pan

Funny Pages

A teenage cartoonist rejects the comforts of his suburban life in a misguided quest for soul.

Moonage Daydream

A cinematic odyssey featuring never-before-seen footage exploring David Bowie’s creative and musical journey.

