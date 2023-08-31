BendFilm’s 2023 Fundraiser and Festival Kick-Off Party September 15

As we approach our 20th Annual Festival we are reflecting on the impact and importance of independent cinema, especially here in Central Oregon.

Bend has grown significantly in the last 20 years and BendFilm has been growing right along with it. The film festival has been a staple in the community since its inception. What is Bend without BendFilm? What is the world without art?

We hope you can join us to celebrate 20 years of BendFilm. There will be food catered by a collaboration between our favorite local spots, Spork, The Pantry and Bo’s Falafel! Beer and Wine, Paddle Raises, Silent Auction, Raffles, sneak peeks of this year’s festival films, performances by local Drag Queens and special guest DJ’s to end the night!

Here are the details:

When: September 15, 7pm

Where: Volcanic Theatre Pub

Theme: Black, White, and a little bit of 20’s

Tickets: bendfilmyear-round.eventive.org/schedule/64c15ccf49d6e5008e7986f9

Includes food, two drinks and entertainment. IndieWomen members get $25 off tickets. BendFilm members get discounts according to membership level.

+At the event, All Access Passes to the 2023 Festival will be 20% off!

Run of show:

Doors Open at 7pm

7-8pm Food and Drink Social Hour!

8-9pm Fundraising: Bring your wallets, checkbooks, venmos and support the arts!

9pm-end Dance!

