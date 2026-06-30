BendNEXT Celebrates NEXTUp Leaders Class of 2026 Graduates

(Photo courtesy of Bend Chamber)

On June 24, the BendNEXT Foundation, alongside friends, supporters, and colleagues, celebrated the second cohort of the NEXTUp Leaders Program. Over five months, this group of rising leaders learned, collaborated, and strengthened their leadership skills together.

Throughout the program, respected Central Oregon leaders and subject-matter experts shared practical tools, real-world insights and guidance to help participants strengthen their leadership. Through interactive discussions and peer engagement, participants built meaningful professional connections and expanded their cross-sector networks.

These graduates are now equipped with a stronger set of leadership tools and a broader fabric of connections and have walked side by side with their organizations to outline the next steps in their careers. The NEXTUp Leaders Program supports the mission of the Bend Chamber and BendNEXT Foundation by investing in local talent and strengthening the organizations that help Bend thrive.

The NEXTUp Leaders Class of 2026

Anne Birky , Bend-La Pine Schools

, Bend-La Pine Schools Nicole Browning , Merete Hotels

, Merete Hotels Lindsay Buccafurni , Central Oregon Community College

, Central Oregon Community College Rachel Cotton , U.S. Bank

, U.S. Bank Meah Cukrov , Riley Wigle CPA

, Riley Wigle CPA Trevin Davis , HDR Inc.

, HDR Inc. Bola Gbadebo , Bola Films

, Bola Films Camryn Guzman , US Bank

, US Bank Kirsten Habermann , Riley Wigle CPA

, Riley Wigle CPA Jeremy Hansen, OSU-Cascades Rob Johnson , Bend-La Pine Schools

, Bend-La Pine Schools Nathaniel Kavanaugh , U.S. Bank

, U.S. Bank Rachel Kenney , OSU-Cascades

, OSU-Cascades Rio Lingelbach , Old Mill District

, Old Mill District Ciea Palmer , RealPage

, RealPage Gabriela Peden , Better Together Central Oregon

, Better Together Central Oregon Maille Ryan , Morrison-Maierle

, Morrison-Maierle Daisy Sarfo , Latino Community Association

, Latino Community Association Dak Shepherd, U.S. Bank

Special thanks to U.S. Bank for its title sponsorship of Bend Emerging Talent programming and commitment to supporting this community’s rising leaders through the NEXTUp Leaders program. We are also deeply grateful to the subject matter experts who shared their knowledge and insight with the class:

Erik Berglund , founder, The Language of Leadership

, founder, The Language of Leadership Kristi Runberg , nurse manager and leadership development consultant, St. Charles Health System

, nurse manager and leadership development consultant, St. Charles Health System Brittania Wright , organizational development consultant, St. Charles Health System

, organizational development consultant, St. Charles Health System Su Embree, founder of Saute, cofounder of The Script, and former owner of DHM Research

TJ Murphy, owner, Hite Digital

Jenn Kovitz , community engagement and government affairs manager, Hayden Homes

, community engagement and government affairs manager, Hayden Homes Cyrus Mooney , business development manager, City of Bend

, business development manager, City of Bend Morgan Schmidt, executive director, Red Cross of Central and Eastern Oregon

“I am continually impressed by this group or rising leaders and their commitment to growth, stretching their leadership skills, and drive to expand their networks. The magic of these lessons continues through peer mentorship, coaching, and advocacy long after graduation, and I can’t wait to watch these talented leaders continue to grow and shape Central Oregon,” said Chris Hart, Executive Director of the BendNEXT Foundation.

To learn more about the NEXTUp Leaders program, visit bendchamber.org/nextup-leaders.

The mission of the Bend Chamber is to create an environment where businesses, their employees and our community excel together through collaboration, advocacy, resources and leadership to meet Bend’s business challenges.

NextUp Leaders is an extension of the highly regarded 33-year Leadership Bend program and a bridge from our Bend Emerging Talent programming. Local employers have voiced a need for support in developing promising talent within their workplaces, allowing them to deepen their bench of leaders, retain key hires, and promote from within. NEXTUp also allows participants to build strong peer relationships through this cohort-based model.

bendchamber.org