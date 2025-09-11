BendNEXT & Leadership Bend Announce Honorees for Inaugural Celebration of Community Leadership

BendNEXT Foundation and Leadership Bend announce the 2025 Celebration of Community Leadership, an inspiring evening dedicated to honoring the individuals, teams and organizations who are actively shaping the future of Central Oregon through visionary, collaborative and community-centered leadership.

The event will take place on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at Seventh Mountain Resort, and will offer guests a joyful, festive evening filled with delicious local fare, beverages, and compelling stories of leadership in action.

Honorees represent a wide spectrum of leadership in our region—from those leading high-profile community initiatives to those driving change in quieter but equally impactful ways. What they share is a commitment to collaboration, service, and solutions that strengthen our region.

2025 Celebration of Community Leadership Honorees and Recognition Categories

Zavier Borja—Director, Destination Stewardship at Visit Bend—Inspiriting Leader

Sue and Larry Marceaux—Co-founders, Bend Food Project—Servant Leaders

Megan Haase—FNP and CEO at Mosaic Community Health—Transformative Leader

Skanska—Construction Company—Commitment to Central Oregon Community

Why Leadership Matters Now in Central Oregon

As one of the fastest-growing regions in the Pacific Northwest, Central Oregon stands at a crossroads of opportunity and challenge. Our community is grappling with complex issues—from housing affordability and workforce development to infrastructure and sustainability—that can’t be solved in silos.

Community leadership—collaborative, innovative, and visionary—is crucial. Leaders who can listen across differences, bring diverse voices to the table, and turn bold ideas into shared progress. We celebrate those who are willing to build bridges, think long-term, and act with courage—and this moment demands we recognize, elevate, and invest in them.

“Now more than ever, our region needs leadership that brings people together to solve complex problems,” said Talena Barker, Vice President, BendNEXT and Bend Chamber Leadership Development. “Whether on a public stage or building bridges behind the scenes, these honorees demonstrate the courage, vision, and connection our community needs to thrive.”

Celebrating Leadership, Supporting Community

Hosted by BendNEXT Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Bend Chamber, in partnership with Leadership Bend, the Celebration of Community Leadership will also raise support for BendNEXT’s programming—Leadership Bend, Bend Emerging Talent, NEXTUp Leaders and Bend 101—alongside regional strategies addressing workforce housing, childcare, and inclusive civic engagement.

Attendees will be invited to support this vital work with a financial contribution to BendNEXT, helping ensure the continued development of leaders and solutions that build a stronger, more resilient Central Oregon.

Tickets & Details

Date: October 22, 2025

Time: 5-7:30pm

Location: Seventh Mountain Resort

Tickets are available now at: business.bendchamber.org/calendar/Details/first-annual-celebration-of-community-leadership-1444411?sourceTypeId=Hub

Ticket includes appetizers, beverages, and an inspiring program of recognition and connection.

bendchamber.org/bendnext