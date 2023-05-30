Bend’s Campfire Hotel Set to Culminate its Recognition of Pride Month with a Special Weekend Celebration June 23-25

Already widely recognized as Central Oregon’s most Pride-friendly lodging property, Bend’s Campfire Hotel will culminate its month-long celebration of inclusivity with a weekend Pride celebration June 23-25. As part of the celebration, guests can expect to experience some of Campfire Hotel’s and Canteen’s signature events, such as Diva Drag Brunch, Burlesque Show, pool parties, and more.

“Campfire Hotel was founded on providing a safe, welcoming, and inclusive experience for everyone to enjoy,” says Campfire Hotel general manager Daniel Elder. “And while Pride month is an obvious cause for celebration, we celebrate diversity in many ways throughout the year through strategic partnerships, community involvement, and regular events.”

Pride weekend festivities will begin on Friday, June 23, with a TEASE: Burlesque Revue show from Justin Buckles Productions. Saturday’s event highlights include a Diva Drag Brunch and an evening of Drag Bingo with D’Auntie Carol. And because every visit to Campfire Hotel isn’t complete without a visit to the outdoor swimming pool, Sunday morning will commence with one of the hotel’s legendary pool parties and conclude with Canteen Karaoke. For more information on the events visit: campfirehotel.com/experiences.

As an LGBTQ+ owned and staffed hotel, Campfire Hotel has long been a frontrunner in providing an environment where all guests and staff are free to be themselves and are welcomed and celebrated equally. Campfire, along with its sister property the Hood River Hotel, were recently among the first hotels in Oregon to become ‘Proud Certified’ and earn a Travel Proud badge on the properties’ Booking.com listings.

About Campfire Hotel:

The Campfire Hotel in Bend gives Oregon Camp Culture an urban adventure spin. With 100 freshly renovated and vintage camp-inspired guest rooms, an onsite pool, and plenty of space to store your outdoor gear, you’ll have plenty of space to unpack, unwind, and hang out by the Fire. Additional highlights include the 900-square-foot in-ground guests-only swimming pool and hot tub, community fire pit for hanging with your crew or meeting new folks, and Canteen lobby bar & café. Local adventure add-ons for epic outdoor fun include complimentary use of Breedlove & Dean Guitars, free local coffee in the lobby, and a highly-curated Campfire store. Free guests-only WiFi for planning your daily escapades Friendly and knowledgeable staff who double as Bend adventure experts. Campfire Hotel is the brainchild of developer Tod Breslau, along with the sister properties, which include Portland’s iconic Jupiter Hotel and Hood River Hotel, a historic 40-room boutique hotel in the Columbia Gorge.

campfirehotel.com • @campfirehotel