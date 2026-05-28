Bend’s Nature Is Dope. Sets Out to Make Apparel That Gives as Much as It Takes

Nature Is Dope., a new outdoor-inspired apparel brand founded in Bend, will officially launch on Saturday, May 30, 2026. The brand is built on premium GOTS-certified organic cotton and fully recycled materials for all their garments, original designs from a collective of independent artists who directly share in the brand’s success, and a mission to give back to the wild places that continue to inspire them.

Founded by Bend local Erik Kerr, the brand grew from a trail-side joke into a purpose-driven apparel company built on a single belief: what you wear should mean something – doing right by people, artists, and the planet shouldn’t be the exception in the apparel industry.

What makes Nature Is Dope. different:

Premium materials. Garments are made from either GOTS-certified 100% organic cotton (the highest global standard for organic textiles) or fully recycled Sustainable materials are not a bonus — they are the core component.

Garments are made from either GOTS-certified 100% organic cotton (the highest global standard for organic textiles) or fully recycled Sustainable materials are not a bonus — they are the core component. An artist collective, not a corporation. Designs come from real outdoor-loving artists (many of whom live in Bend) brought together from years of friendships and creative collaborations across the founder’s career. Each artist owns their work and shares in the brand’s success through a profit-sharing

Designs come from real outdoor-loving artists (many of whom live in Bend) brought together from years of friendships and creative collaborations across the founder’s career. Each artist owns their work and shares in the brand’s success through a profit-sharing Locally printed. Intentionally sourced. Every step of the process – from garment sourcing to printing and packaging – is intentionally built around independently owned partners who share our commitment to sustainability, fair labor, and lower environmental impact. This includes our Oregon-based, independent woman-owned & run print partner who uses water-based, OEKO-TEX-certified inks on every piece and 100% recycled post-consumer packaging.

Every step of the process – from garment sourcing to printing and packaging – is intentionally built around independently owned partners who share our commitment to sustainability, fair labor, and lower environmental impact. This includes our Oregon-based, independent woman-owned & run print partner who uses water-based, OEKO-TEX-certified inks on every piece and 100% recycled post-consumer packaging. A tree planted with every purchase. Through a partnership with One Tree Planted, every order funds real reforestation work where it’s needed most.

“The deeper I went into building this, the more I realized doing things the right way wasn’t optional. Not when the outdoors is what shaped my career, my friendships, and my life. What I love most about how this has evolved is that it’s not just me. It’s a community of friends and artists I’ve known for years, all bringing their craft to something we believe in. We won’t get everything perfect, but we’ll keep pushing, together.” ~ Erik Kerr, Founder, Nature Is Dope.

About Nature is Dope.:

Born in Bend, Nature Is Dope. is an outdoor-inspired apparel brand celebrating nature through original artist-led designs printed on premium organic cotton and recycled materials. Every piece is made in partnership with independently owned suppliers committed to fair labor and sustainable production, and every order plants a tree through One Tree Planted. Visit natureisdope.earth on Saturday, May 30, 2026 to see what’s launching.