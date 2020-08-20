Bend’s New Transportation System Plan Adopted by City Council

Last night, the City Council adopted (with a first reading) Bend’s new Transportation System Plan (TSP), which addresses current community concerns of improving traffic flow and safety in Bend. The TSP is the City’s vision and guide for transportation improvements that will contribute to an economically vital, healthy and equitable community over the next 20 years.

Bend’s new TSP, last updated in 2001, is the result of over two years of research and public involvement led by the Citywide Transportation Advisory Committee (CTAC), a 21-member committee of Council-appointed community members who represented a wide array of values. The plan considers transportation priorities for those who drive, bike and walk around Bend.

“This new TSP is a great foundation for protecting Bend’s quality of life and environment as we grow. It will be an important step forward towards ensuring the safety of all users and improving travel routes for people, goods and services across our community,” said Mike Riley, co-chair of CTAC and executive director of The Environmental Center.

The TSP is a guiding document for the transportation element of Bend’s Comprehensive Plan. It provides a flexible, adaptable framework for making transportation decisions in an increasingly unpredictable and financially constrained future. One of the primary deliverables of the TSP is a list of 116 transportation investment opportunities known as the 2040 Project List. The projects on this list address concerns noted by the community such as more complete systems for bicycling and walking, better traffic flow for those moving across town and increased neighborhood street safety.

“This transportation plan was an inclusive effort that reflects the many perspectives and needs from across our community on the connectivity and livability of Bend’s future,” said Katy Brooks, CTAC member and CEO of the Bend Chamber of Commerce.

These projects were prioritized for the near-term (one-ten years), mid-term (11-15 years) and long-term (16-20 years) to help guide CTAC on identifying future funding and a plan for implementation.

One of the recommended funding mechanisms for the TSP is a General Obligation (GO) Bond, which Council also agreed to put on the November 3, 2020, General Election ballot.

bendoregon.gov/tsp