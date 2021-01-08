Benefits of ODR

ODR stands for ‘Online Dispute Resolution’. Online dispute resolution is a tributary for the resolution of disputes between the parties using modern technology. The disputes may be primarily regarding negotiations, mediations, and arbitration, or it can be the combination of all these three.

In ODR mediation holds huge importance as it is the process through which an impartial third-party known as a “mediator” enables parties to a dispute to communicate, to comprehend the situation and, ideally, reach a mutual commitment that resolves the conflict among them.

Here, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) plays a vital role in the resolution of disputes as it is the primary source of connecting parties online. The ODR deals in small and medium value cases using digital technologies and techniques for productive measures.

The significance of online dispute resolution got raised with time as it is a great step towards an efficient and affordable way to get justice. Even as per the present scenario of covid-19 pandemic time the importance of ODR has blown higher. In the upcoming time, this will be known as the most effective step taken to modernize the judicial system.

Here are several benefits of Online Dispute Resolution are:-

● Convenient

It is a great way to deal with disputes along with a great level of convenience to the parties. As everything is done with the help of technology and using an online platform. Both parties get able to present their positions well to the mediator party. This way of dispute resolution has its significance of providing proper attention and correct judgment to the parties. ODR allows parties to resolve their claims that too from their respective homes and offices only.

● Availability

These ODR service providers are generally accessible twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, every day of the year. Parties can transmit at all hours of the day, reducing complications confronted by those who are located in different time zones. So anyone can make a good count on it to get proper attention and judgment by this judicial way.

● Time-saving

Time is something which can’t be sacrificed by any. The online dispute resolution branch helps the parties in saving much of their time which usually gets wasted in travelling to the doorsteps of court. It provides convince to place their positions well that too on time.

● Cost-saving

Cost affects every single person. The traditional way of dispute resolution is well known for incurring huge costs. But the introduction of online dispute resolution in the judicial system leads to get great benefits in terms of cost-saving. As it has simplified the procedures for judgment which comprises low cost as well as no waste of time. The

● Efficient and Effective way

The ODR system has a great feature of providing efficient and effective resolutions for the matters presented by the parties as it’s the whole focus is on the subject matter on which the mediator has to give its judgment. It comes under the Collaborative Mechanisms of Resolution which is appreciated by everyone the most.