SiriusXM is a broadcasting company with a multitude of channels. These channels focus on specific genres of music and talk radio. You can use SiriusXM for both personal uses and for your business. When it comes to mobile options, SiriusXM has a downloadable app so you can control your music on the go.

There are a variety of benefits to using SiriusXM mobile options for your business. Continue reading to learn more.

Variety of Content

SiriusXM has over 240 channels to choose from. These SiriusXM options include over seventy channels for music. Plus you can also access news, talk and entertainment, comedy, and Hispanic and Latino radio. Music genres vary from Pop, Rap, Classic, and much more.

Each channel is uncensored and ad-free. You can also create your own Pandora playlists based on your favorite artists. This makes streaming music that much easier.

Installation of SiriusXM is easy and is compatible with other technology such as Amazon’s Alexa and other apps such as Sonos.

Audio Messaging

When it comes to business technology, you’ll need options to communicate with your customers and employees. With SiriusXM, you can take advantage of the audio messaging feature.

This allows you to insert important messages into your playlists throughout the day. For example, you can announce new product promotions, on-hold messages, and more. These messages can be scheduled ahead of time or remotely with the SiriusXM mobile app.

Franchise Options

When you subscribe to SiriusXM for business , you’ll also be able to utilize the multiple locations feature. If you’re a franchise, you can use the same enterprise subscription for each of your businesses.

With enterprise management, you can control a group of SiriusXM players at one time. This helps to build your brand voice and brand recognition by using the same channels throughout. Your customers will know they’ve stepped into your store the moment they hear your playlist.

Low Monthly Cost

For under $30 a month, you can purchase the enterprise package for your entire franchise. You can access all SiriusXM content, audio messaging, scheduling, and more.

Also included in the price are royalty fees. Playing music for personal use is different than playing for your business. In business, music can potentially help you benefit financially, which means the artists must get a portion of that payment. When you sign up for SiriusXM Mobile for Business, all licensing and royalty fees are included in your subscription.

SiriusXM Mobile for Business

If you’re looking to create an atmosphere for your retail stores, gym, spa, restaurant, bar, or on-hold music, consider all of the benefits of SiriusXM Mobile for Business.

You can create your own playlists, access your streaming from anywhere, utilize the multiple locations feature, and insert your own schedule and audio messages when you need to.

For more information about business technology, check out the rest of our content!