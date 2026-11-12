Bentley’s Opens in Redmond , Giving 100% of Opening Day Sales to Brightside Animal Center

(Graphic courtesy of Bentley’s Coffee)

Bentley’s Coffee, founded in Salem, will open its newest location at 1555 NW 6th Street in Redmond on Friday, November 20. Every dollar of opening day sales will go directly to Brightside Animal Center.

Bentley’s Coffee was named after founder Brandon Eastman’s dog, Bentley, a Yorkie-Shih Tzu who passed in 2024 after 19 years. The company has kept him at the center of everything it does. Every day, at every location, Bentley’s donates $1 for each dog that comes through the line, and the money goes to a different local animal organization each month. For its first Central Oregon location, Bentley’s is skipping the giveaways and discounts and giving the whole day to Brightside.

“Redmond is going to be our home, and we wanted our first day here to mean something,” said Eastman. “Coming through on opening day will help care for the animals at Brightside waiting for their forever families. This is all for Bentley. We only have one request: bring your dog.”

Bentley’s will announce the total raised for Brightside the following week.

Event details

What: Bentley’s Coffee Redmond grand opening benefiting Brightside Animal Center

When: Friday, November 20, 5:30am-8pm

Where: 1555 NW 6th Street, Redmond, OR

About Bentley’s Coffee

Bentley’s Coffee started in Salem, Oregon, 14 years ago. It does not franchise and does not take outside investment. The official menu is only 10 drinks, and each one earned its place. There’s no app and no signups. Bentley’s is built around knowing the people in line, and it uses its success to help animals in need.