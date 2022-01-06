Best Best & Krieger & Karnopp Petersen Complete Merger

Best Best & Krieger LLP and Karnopp Petersen LLP have joined forces effective January 1, 2022. The combined firm will continue to be known as Best Best & Krieger. With the merger, which was initially announced on October 6, 2021, 25 attorneys and staff are now part of BB&K, operating in the firm’s first office in Oregon .

“This combination marks the start of an exciting new era for BB&K in the Pacific Northwest and we are very pleased to begin 2022 alongside our new colleagues,” said BB&K managing partner Eric Garner. “This merger is right for many reasons, including our complimentary practices and culture, and aligned views on client service, community, diversity, work ethic and more. Both firms have worked diligently to ensure a seamless integration and immediate benefit to our valued clients.”

The firm’s new Bend office will be led by Erin K. MacDonald, former co-managing partner of Karnopp Petersen. MacDonald has practiced in Central Oregon since 2006, advising clients in the areas of estate planning, probate and trust administration, tax planning and charitable giving.

The combination provides the firm’s public and private sector clients with new resources, greater bench strength and expanded geographical reach. Clients will benefit from the many firm synergies across key practice areas, including business, energy, environmental, health care, real estate, trusts and estates and more. Additionally, BB&K expands its services with the addition of Karnopp Petersen’s widely respected Native American Law practice.

“We have always held BB&K in the highest regard and approached the combination with our clients’ interests at the forefront,” MacDonald said. “BB&K’s Bend team is committed to maintaining and growing every client and community relationship. With nearly 90 years of history in the region, these relationships truly drive every decision. We are excited for what lies ahead as we continue to serve, guide and advocate for our clients daily.”

Best Best & Krieger is a national law firm with nearly 250 attorneys who focus on municipal, environmental, employment, business, education, public finance and telecommunications law, government relations and more for public agency and private clients of every size. BB&K was established in Riverside, California more than 130 years ago and continues to grow nationally, with offices across the West Coast, Pacific Northwest and in Washington, D.C. For more information, visit bbklaw.com or follow us @BBKlaw on Twitter, @bestbestkrieger on LinkedIn and @bbklawfirm on Instagram.