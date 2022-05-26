Working in a brewery offers a versatile role where you can be involved with brewing while fulfilling customer-facing roles, conducting tours, and much more. With such a multifaceted industry, you’re bound to find a position that suits your experience and skills. Working in a brewery allows you to develop critical skills that are beneficial and transferable to several industries. So, applying today can help you prepare for your future career.

It’s essential to update your resume before applying for a brewery position. This ensures that you provide the hiring manager with the most relevant information about your skills and most recent experience. To do this, consider using some good resume examples to help format your resume content. From this, you can create a well-structured and impressive resume that encourages the hiring manager to invite you to an interview.

This article discusses the best brewery jobs in Bend, Oregon, including their salaries, most popular positions, and tips for securing a brewery role.

Brewery Salaries

Working in a brewery lets you get your hands dirty in the brewing process and take visitors around on tours while being heavily involved in the sales process. That means you can find your place no matter your skills and experience. It’s important to note that the type of qualifications, skills, and expertise you have dictates how much money you make.

Senior positions are likely to make the most, with managers, directors, and supervisors making considerably more than most entry-level positions. Here are some examples of careers you can find working in a Brewery in Bend:

Quality assurance manager: $65,731 per year

Sales representative: $62,524 per year

Brewer: $39,384 per year

Hosting: $40,772 per year

Tour guide: $33,490 per year

Prep cook: $32,496 per year

Packaging: $44,651 per year

Event coordinator: $56,989 per year

Depending on the role you decide to pursue, you may have customer-facing opportunities while guiding visitors around the site, taking drink orders, or processing bookings. This means you might have additional opportunities to earn extra income via tips. While some junior positions have lower pay compared to senior positions, these roles allow candidates to develop essential customer service and food service skills. Candidates can progress to more senior positions with time and training.

Popular Jobs

If working front-of-house isn’t for you, there are plenty of additional opportunities to work behind the scenes by running a brewery’s business and administrative side. Here are some annual salaries for jobs in the brewery field:

Marketing associate: $39,846 per year

Business administrator: $53,272 per year

Sales manager: $61,171 per year

Social media manager: $56,508 per year

Microbiology technician: $49,981 per year

Many of these roles might require additional qualifications and skills to show the hiring manager that you can fulfill the role’s primary responsibilities, so ensure that you understand this before applying.

Tips for Getting a Brewery Job

Here are some tips for securing a brewery role in Bend, Oregon:

Read the job description

Before applying, it’s essential to thoroughly read the job description. This ensures that you fully understand the role’s expectations and what qualifications you might need. Additionally, you can select keywords from the description and advertisement to put into your resume objective or skills section. This will improve your chances of being chosen by applicant tracking systems (ATS).

Proofread your resume

Once you have compiled your resume, you need to proofread it. This ensures that you don’t submit a document that contains spelling, punctuation, or grammatical errors that might harm your chances of being selected for an interview.