Best Cars to Rent When Traveling Across State 

Road trips are one of the most exciting ways to see the country. Be it for business, pleasure, or whatever reason, getting on the road and experiencing the beautiful scenery that comes with the freeway is always a good moment.

Are you thinking of traveling across states and not knowing much about the best cars to do so with? Well, we’ve prepared a well-researched list of vehicles that would give you the smoothest trip you ever had

1. Best Rental Car for Rough Terrain: Jeep Wrangler

If you will be traveling through rocky roads, hilly terrain, or even the marshlands, the sleek yet rugged Jeep Wrangler is your best bet to rent. For all it’s worth, the Jeep Wrangler had been synonymous with on and off-road adventure.

If you’re looking for a car that can take you to the ends of the world, this iconic American truck is up to it.

The wrangler has two configurations, a two-door and a four-door. It also has exciting road trip features such as a retractable roof and removable doors.

Jeep Wranglers have an impressive towing capability, so if you are packing an off-road camper or an ATV, Wranglers are the best rental car option.

Key Features: Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, WiFi hotspot, satellite radio, can drive up to 30 inches over the water, oversized tires, and high suspension.

2. Best Rental Car for Family Trip: Toyota Sienna

Minivans are to the family what fighter jets are to the air force, a natural. One of the most elegant and economical minivans you can rent for a road trip with the family across states is the Toyota Sienna.

The 2019 and later models of the Toyota Sienna have several interior features and convenient body styles that could make it pass easily as an SUV and a minivan.

The Toyota Sienna is the ideal car for the family or just a trip of 4 or more people because of the luxury of space it provides its occupants. Another bonus of the Toyota Sienna is its AWD feature.

Among other family minivans, this vehicle has one of the best fuel economies, so you will not be breaking the bank to fuel this rental car during a trip with the family.

Sienna’s 2021 model is armored with a kick-to-open feature for its sliding doors. This is similar to the liftgate feature that is available in many SUVs.

On the interior, this car has an intercom system and seven USB ports throughout the cabin. The whole family is assured of getting unrivaled entertainment while traveling in this mini-getaway.

Key Features: A standard tri-zone climate control system, ample cargo space, and towing capacity of up to 3,500 pounds.

3. Best Rental Car for Cargo Space: Infiniti QX50

When traveling across states with a lot of baggage or items to move cross-country, the perfect car to rent for this journey is the Infiniti QX50.

With an expansive cargo space that measures 65.1 cubic feet when the second and third rows are taken down, the Infiniti QX50 is the best rental car for traveling across states and needing a lot of space. Its cargo space still measures up to 31.4 cubic feet, even without lifting seats.

This strong vehicle can comfortably take up to five passengers and provide enough leg space. It comes with several exciting features which will make road trips memorable.

The Infiniti QX50 is not the best among luxury cars, but it does the job.

Key Features: A 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay, and Ventilated Front seats.

4. Best Overall Car To Travel Across State: Kia EV6

After numerous road tests, the ultimate pick for the best car to rent for traveling across states is the Kia EV6. This high-end vehicle has everything required for a smooth and safe road trip.

The Kia EV6 is a battery electric car that can run for hours after a full charge. It is the best car to rent for traveling across states as it does not require constant fuelling, and occupants only have to make sure it stops.

Kia EV6, the best car to rent for traveling across states, has considerable leg space, and cargo space runs fast and steady on and off the road. The Kia electric car range is estimated to be between 206-310 miles.

This all-rounder king of the road does almost everything right. It has a classic-looking exterior design, with a nicely styled cabin that offers a lot of space. The Kia EV6 possesses an infotainment system that looks quite retro.

Key Features: 800V electric charge capability, Dual motor AWD, remote-controlled parking.