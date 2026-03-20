Best Credit Card Habits for Improving Your Credit History

Your credit history plays a crucial role in your financial life. Whether you’re applying for a personal loan, financing a car, or eventually securing a mortgage, lenders use your credit history to assess how reliably you manage debt. A strong record demonstrates financial responsibility, while a poor one can limit your options and increase borrowing costs.

One of the most effective tools for building a positive credit profile is responsible credit card use. When used wisely, credit cards can help establish consistent repayment behaviour, improve your credit score, and build financial confidence over time. For many Australians beginning their credit journey, choosing a product such as a zero interest credit card can be a practical starting point, allowing them to manage purchases while avoiding additional interest charges when payments are made correctly.

However, simply having a credit card isn’t enough. The key lies in developing strong habits that demonstrate reliability to lenders and credit reporting agencies.

Pay Your Balance on Time Every Month

The most important factor influencing your credit history is your repayment behaviour. Missing payments or paying late can significantly damage your credit score and remain on your record for years.

To build a positive credit history:

Always pay at least the minimum amount due by the due date

Ideally pay the full balance to avoid accumulating debt

Set calendar reminders or automatic payments to ensure you never miss a deadline

Consistently paying on time shows lenders that you are dependable and capable of managing financial obligations.

Keep Your Credit Utilisation Low

Credit utilisation refers to the percentage of your available credit limit that you are currently using. For example, if your credit card limit is $5,000 and your balance is $2,500, your utilisation rate is 50%.

Financial experts generally recommend keeping your utilisation below 30% of your total credit limit. High utilisation can signal to lenders that you may be overly reliant on credit.

Healthy habits include:

Avoiding large balances that approach your limit

Making additional payments during the month if needed

Increasing your limit cautiously only if it supports responsible usage

Maintaining a low utilisation rate helps demonstrate good financial discipline.

Avoid Unnecessary Cash Advances

Cash advances allow you to withdraw money directly from your credit card. While convenient in emergencies, they often come with higher fees and immediate interest charges.

Frequent cash advances can also be viewed negatively by lenders because they may suggest financial stress or reliance on short-term credit. As a general rule, it’s best to treat your credit card primarily as a purchasing tool rather than a cash withdrawal method.

Limit the Number of Credit Applications

Each time you apply for credit, a record of that application may appear on your credit file. Submitting many applications in a short period can reduce your credit score and signal potential financial instability.

Instead of applying for multiple cards:

Research products carefully before applying

Choose a card that suits your financial habits

Avoid opening new accounts unless necessary

Quality matters more than quantity when it comes to credit accounts.

Check Your Statements Regularly

Monitoring your credit card statements helps you stay aware of your spending patterns and detect any unusual transactions quickly.

Regularly reviewing your statements allows you to:

Confirm that all charges are legitimate

Track your progress toward paying down balances

Maintain awareness of your financial habits

Staying informed about your account activity can help prevent small issues from turning into larger financial problems.

Use Your Credit Card Consistently but Responsibly

Interestingly, not using your credit card at all may not contribute much to building your credit history. Lenders want to see a record of responsible activity.

A good strategy is to:

Use your credit card for small, manageable purchases

Pay off the balance promptly

Maintain consistent usage over time

This pattern demonstrates that you can handle credit responsibly without relying on it excessively.

Keep Older Credit Accounts Open

The length of your credit history is another factor that influences your credit profile. Older accounts provide a longer track record of your borrowing behaviour.

Closing long-standing credit cards can shorten your average account age and potentially affect your credit score. If a card has no annual fee and you manage it responsibly, keeping it open can contribute positively to your credit history.

Avoid Carrying Persistent Debt

While it’s not necessary to carry a balance to build credit, consistently maintaining large unpaid balances can negatively affect your financial standing.

Instead, focus on:

Paying off purchases quickly

Avoiding unnecessary interest charges

Maintaining manageable balances

This approach strengthens your financial profile while keeping debt under control.

Build Strong Financial Habits for the Future

Improving your credit history doesn’t happen overnight. It requires consistent financial habits, responsible credit use, and a long-term mindset.

By paying your balances on time, keeping utilisation low, avoiding excessive applications, and monitoring your accounts carefully, you can gradually build a credit profile that reflects reliability and discipline.

Over time, these habits can open the door to better financial opportunities, including improved lending options, lower interest rates, and greater financial flexibility. A well-managed credit card, used thoughtfully and responsibly, can become a powerful tool for building a strong financial future.