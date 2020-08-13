Best SEO Plugins for WordPress

Every second site is powered by WordPress. The solution is fast, easy to use, and secure. Management of the site powered by WordPress will not cause any difficulties even if you do not have strong programming skills and are far from being tech-savvy. However, you will hardly be able to run a site effectively without search engine optimization, especially if your goal is to ensure the site is ranked high by the search engines. If it is the case of yours, then it is time for you to consider different SEO extensions that can be integrated into the CMS the site is run on.

Why do You Need SEO Plugins?

SEO plugins for WordPress are selected depending on the version of the CMS, the loading speed of the web resource, the amount of media content, site hosting, and a number of other factors. You can use both free solutions and paid programs with advanced functionality. In this post, we will review some of the best SEO plugins designed to optimize WordPress sites easily and quickly.

YoastSEO

It is one of the most powerful plugins for WordPress online projects. The solution allows you to perform the following functions:

Generate XML maps;

Set up a robots.txt file;

Control bread crumbs;

Set links with rel canonical tags to avoid duplicate content;

Register meta tags (title, KW, description) based on ready-made or custom templates;

Analyze content for effective promotion;

Visualize the look of snippets in search engines and social networks;

Make massive changes to the site easy and fast;

Customize the RSS feed;

Remove or add prefixes from headings with no problems.

According to most of the webmasters, Yoast makes site promotion easy, fast, and effective. As per official stats, the solution is used by 5 million web resources and it is supported in 41 different languages.

This extension is available as a paid and free version. The former has additional advantages:

Personal support to users by e-mail;

The ability to preview web content before posting;

Using a redirect manager (if you accidentally delete pages, change, or misspelled the URL).

Rank Math

Rank Math helps you optimize your site while writing content by providing all the data about your posts in seconds without having to leave the CMS interface. You also have the ability to optimize your metadata using previews to reduce the likelihood of SERP display errors in search engines.

The best thing about the Rank Math plugin is that the solution has been optimized. So, it doesn’t affect your website speed in any way. Rank Math also offers additional SEO features such as a redirect, 404 detection, and SEO for sites built on the WooCommerce platform.

All in One SEO Pack

If we consider the best SEO plugins for WordPress, then this extension should definitely be mentioned here. According to official figures, All in One SEO Pack is used as a part of 2 million web resources and is available in 57 languages. The functionality of the solution is similar to YoastSEO. The major difference is that the latter is more targeted toward beginners, whereas All in One SEO Pack is intended for experienced professionals.

The main advantages of the plugin:

Support for accelerated mobile pages AMP technology;

Connection to Google Analytics;

Functionality for implementing Schema.org markup;

Feature for setting up redirects;

Free integration and work with WooCommerce.

Importantly, All in One SEO Pack automatically sends site update reports to Google and Bing. Thus, you can be sure that search engines are aware of any changes in your web projects and index new meta tags.

SEO Framework

It is the youngest among the popular WordPress SEO plugins. Setting up this plugin is pretty straightforward. The developers are constantly improving the module, eliminating the found bugs, and the technical support service promptly helps users with solving problems.

The SEO Framework combines the advantages of the above extensions, having all the necessary functions for page-by-page site optimization.

IP2Location Redirection

It is one of the most user-friendly WordPress SEO plugins that allow you to manage redirects. The solution can be used together with other modules to optimize your web resources.

Utility key features include:

Setting up 301 and 302 redirects;

Support of IPv4 and IPv6 protocols;

The ability to configure multiple redirect rules;

The ability to set up a redirect to the required language version based on the geolocation of users.

Final Say

Now, you know the most effective WordPress plugins. Their variety allows you to choose the option that will make your web resource more interesting for users, bring it to higher positions in search engines, and help establish instant communication with visitors.