Bethlehem Inn Announces Harvest for Hope Food Drive

Bethlehem Inn announced today the launch of their Harvest for Hope Food Drive to help fill their urgent need for breakfast and lunch food items. Both Inn locations in Bend and Redmond have an urgent need for food donations in support of the Inn’s Meal Program, which provides a healthy breakfast and lunch for their residents. The following items will help restock the Inn’s pantries: coffee/creamer, cereal and oatmeal, breakfast bars and granola bars, individually packaged lunch snacks, lunch meat, sliced cheese, fruit cups and instant soup cups.

The Inn provides three nutritious meals for up to 180 adults and children each day, so food is needed to help meet the increasing demand of the Inn’s shelter services throughout the year and especially during the upcoming cold winter months.

Donations are gladly accepted Monday — Saturday from 9am-4pm at the Inn’s two locations: 20363 Mervin Sampels Road in Bend and 517 NW Birch Ave. in Redmond.

Bethlehem Inn is Central Oregon’s leading emergency shelter, committed to transforming lives together through shelter, help and hope for individuals and children experiencing homelessness. Services in Bend and Redmond provide shelter, food, safety and case management services for up to 1,100 individuals and 108,000 meals annually.

Donations may be mailed to: Bethlehem Inn, PO Box 8540, Bend, OR 97708.

bethleheminn.org