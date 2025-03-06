Bethlehem Inn Announces the Retirement of Executive Director Gwenn Wysling

Bethlehem Inn announces the upcoming retirement of Executive Director Gwenn Wysling, effective June 30, 2025, after 15 years of dedicated service to the organization and the Central Oregon community.

Kevin Link, board president, stated, “Gwenn has been an extraordinary leader throughout her remarkable tenure, guiding Bethlehem Inn with vision and commitment to our mission of transforming lives together through shelter, help, and hope. Her leadership has profoundly impacted countless individuals and families experiencing homelessness, and her legacy will resonate for years to come.”

To ensure a seamless transition, the Inn’s Board of Directors established a committee to oversee the search for Wysling’s successor. The Board is committed to selecting a leader who will uphold Bethlehem Inn’s values and vision while continuing to advance its vital work. In support of this goal, the Board has appointed Michael Hancock, currently director of operations, to serve as interim executive director until the board names a permanent executive director.

“As we navigate this leadership transition, our commitment to Bethlehem Inn’s mission remains strong,” Link added. “Michael plays a crucial role within our organization and is dedicated to ensuring we continue serving our community effectively. We are confident in his ability to build upon the strong foundation Gwenn has established, carrying forward the same dedication and compassion that define our work.”

Reflecting on her time with Bethlehem Inn, Wysling shared, “It has been an honor to serve this incredible organization and work alongside such dedicated colleagues and supporters. I am confident that Bethlehem Inn will continue to thrive in its mission to transform the lives of our community’s most vulnerable individuals.”

Bethlehem Inn is Central Oregon’s leading emergency shelter, committed to transforming lives by providing shelter, help, and hope to individuals and families experiencing homelessness. With locations in Bend and Redmond, the organization provides shelter, meals, safety, and case management services for up to 1,100 individuals and serves approximately 108,000 meals annually.

bethleheminn.org