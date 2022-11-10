Bethlehem Inn Announces Urgent Need for Food

(Photo courtesy of Bethlehem Inn)

Food Drive — November 14-19

Bethlehem Inn announced today that they will hold a food drive from November 14-19. Both Inn locations in Bend and Redmond have an urgent need for food donations in support of the Inn’s Emergency Meal Program. The Inn provides three nutritious meals for up to 180 adults and children each day, so food is needed to help meet the increasing demand of the Inn’s shelter services throughout the year, but especially during the cold winter months.

Bethlehem Inn relies on the community’s generosity through in-kind donations for the success of its meal programs. The following items will help restock the Inn’s pantries: coffee/creamer, sliced cheese, margarine, individually packaged cereal/granola bars/fruit cups, jelly, pasta, canned vegetables and soups.

The Inn encourages the community to join its year-round Blue Bag Program to help fill its pantries. Stop by either of the Inn’s two locations in Bend and Redmond to pick up a reusable blue bag and shopping list. Filled bags may be returned to either of the Inn’s shelters.

The Inn is also in need of essential non-food items including: liquid laundry soap (HE), toilet paper, Kleenex, waterproof gloves, hats, jackets and boots and hand warmers.

Donations are gladly accepted Monday-Saturday from 9am to 4pm at the Inn’s two locations:

3705 N Hwy. 97 in Bend

517 NW Birch Ave. in Redmond

Bethlehem Inn is Central Oregon’s; committed to transforming lives together through shelter, help and hope. Services in Bend and Redmond provide shelter, food, safety and case management services for up to 1,100 individuals and 108,000 meals annually.

bethleheminn.org