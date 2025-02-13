Bethlehem Inn Invites Public to Savor & Celebrate

Bethlehem Inn invites the community to its Savor and Celebrate Open House on Wednesday, February 26, from 10am-12pm. The event will take place in the Inn’s dining room at its Bend location, 20363 Mervin Sampels Road.

Bethlyn Rider, the Inn’s new Kitchen Manager, will be on hand to welcome guests to this special gathering. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample delicious treats prepared by Rider, connect with Inn volunteers, service partners, and local businesses, and get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how Rider and the Inn’s kitchen staff prepare and serve over 100,000 nutritious meals each year to individuals in crisis.

Bethlyn Rider has lived in many wonderful places throughout her culinary journey, learning from incredible chefs along the way. She shares, “Fifteen years ago, I put down roots in beautiful Bend, Oregon, fulfilling my dream of opening my own restaurant. From 2016 to 2024, I poured my heart and soul into that venture—creating a space where food and community came together, and where laughter was just as abundant as the meals we served. Now, I’m incredibly excited for this rewarding opportunity to serve our community’s most vulnerable through my role at Bethlehem Inn.”

Guests are encouraged to bring food donations to help stock the Inn’s pantry and support its ongoing meal program.

Bethlehem Inn is Central Oregon’s leading emergency shelter, committed to transforming lives together through shelter, support, and hope for individuals and families experiencing homelessness. The Inn’s services, offered in Bend and Redmond, provide shelter, food, safety, and case management for up to 1,100 individuals annually, delivering over 108,000 meals each year.

bethleheminn.org