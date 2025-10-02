Bethlehem Inn Launches Harvest for Hope Food Drive

Bethlehem Inn has launched its annual Harvest for Hope Food Drive to help stock pantries and prepare for the winter season. Both the Bend and Redmond locations are calling for urgent food donations to support the Inn’s Meal Program, which provides three daily meals for every participant seeking shelter through Bethlehem Inn. Requested items include coffee, coffee creamer, oatmeal, cereal, snack packs, fruit cups, lunch meat, sliced cheese, granola bars, breakfast bars, fresh fruit, vegetables, and instant soup cups.

The Inn currently serves up to 180 adults and children each day. With the need for food growing as winter approaches, community donations are critical to keeping this program strong. Contributions can be dropped off Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 20363 Mervin Sampels Road in Bend or 517 NW Birch Avenue in Redmond. Local businesses are also hosting donation boxes for non-perishable items. A full list of partners and additional information can be found at bethleheminn.org/harvestforhope.

Bethlehem Inn is Central Oregon’s leading emergency shelter, committed to transforming lives together through shelter, help and hope for individuals and children experiencing homelessness.

Services in Bend and Redmond provide shelter, safety, case management services, and over 100,000 meals annually for more than 1,100 individuals.

To learn more, please visit www.bethleheminn.org. You can follow us on Facebook/BethlehemInnCentral Oregon or @BethlehemInnBend on Instagram. Monetary donations may be mailed to: Bethlehem Inn, PO Box 8540, Bend, OR 97708.

