Bethlehem Inn Ranked Sixth Best Medium Organization 2024 100 Best Nonprofits to Work For in Oregon

Bethlehem Inn announces that it ranked number six (out of 100) of the best Medium Organization to work for in the 2024 100 Best Nonprofits to Work For in Oregon list. This list showcases nonprofit organizations with best-in-class workplace practices, based on surveys sent to employees of the participating nonprofits.

The title of 100 Best Nonprofits is awarded annually to qualifying nonprofit organizations based on employees ratings of their satisfaction with five features of the workplace: work environment; management and communications; mission and goals; career development and learning; and benefits and compensation. Bethlehem Inn has earned a “100 Best” title for the last six years since it began participating.

Oregon Business shares one Bethlehem Inn employee’s thoughts about the shelter “What makes the Bethlehem Inn great is its ability to service the community where it needs it most. The homeless population has only been on the rise, and at the Bethlehem Inn, they ensure that they provide an environment for the residents that come here to truly better themselves, therefore bettering the community as a whole,” writes one employee of this homeless shelter.

“This award is a reflection of the collective effort and dedication of our entire team,” said Bethlehem Inn Executive Director Gwenn Wysling. “It’s a privilege to work for an organization where employees love coming to work each day.”

Bethlehem Inn is Central Oregon’s leading emergency shelter, committed to transforming lives together through shelter, help and hope for individuals and children experiencing homelessness. Services in Bend and Redmond provide shelter, food, safety and case management services for up to 1,100 individuals and 108,000 meals annually.

bethleheminn.org