Bethlehem Inn Works to Break Cycle of Poverty

(Photo courtesy of Bethlehem Inn)

Oregon has the highest rate of unsheltered families experiencing homelessness in the nation. Every day at the Bethlehem Inn, we see the impact of homelessness on children and adults. Participants in our program range from one day old to eighty-plus years old. While the circumstances that lead them to our shelter vary, many of the adults we serve share a common thread: a traumatic childhood shaped by circumstances that were beyond their control. Attending school while hungry, exhausted from a cold night in a car, or dealing with an unending and unstable home situation severely limits one’s ability to build a stable life. We are dedicated to rewriting their futures.

Since 1999 Bethlehem Inn has served those in need through the support of the community. A child staying at Bethlehem Inn receives nutritious homemade meals, a welcoming room with their family, transportation to their school, clothing, and support for their parents to break the cycle of poverty. We understand that everyone needs help sometimes, and when they do, they can find it at Bethlehem Inn.

Over the coming years, Bethlehem Inn will be expanding services to reach more children and families who would not otherwise have the opportunity. Our mission to transform lives together through shelter, help, and hope is rooted in community. Together we can rewrite the future of families in Central Oregon. Be part of the solution: make a donation or volunteer today.

bethleheminn.org