Better Conversations. Better Outcomes.

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Motivational Interviewing (MI) is a conversation style that supports change in a manner congruent with a person’s own values and concerns using collaborative, goal-orientated methods of communication. This introductory course covers the spirit, core skills and processes of MI, as well as the most current research of MI use and effective practice.

Heather Lynch holds a MA in Counseling Psychology, completed the Motivational Interviewing Network of Trainers (MINT) Train New Trainers course, trained a group of new international MI Trainers in Tallinn, Estonia and has been learning and teaching MI since 2006. She has created and facilitated many levels and types of MI training during this time period. As one of her colleagues stated: “I’ve seen Heather skillfully facilitate MI learning activities, facilitate MI discussion and engage trainees in a way that makes learning complex skills fun”. She currently uses her skills as a Certified Rehabilitation Counselor and MI Trainer in Bend, Oregon. She is a member of the Motivational Interviewing Network of Trainers.

Motivational Interviewing:

Foundations and Current Practices

Instructor: Heather Lynch

Friday, September 25

8:30am-4:30pm

COCC Bend Campus; $199

cocc.edu