BGCB Prom 2026

Join the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend (BGCB) for our fourth annual Throwback Prom! This year, we’re taking it back to the roaring 20s with the Great Promsby. Enjoy incredible food from our catering sponsor, Stacks, signature cocktails, dancing, music and more!

Be sure to grab a ticket to the speakeasy to try your hand at blackjack or craps and an exclusive drink! Proceeds from the Great Promsby go directly to supporting BGCB’s programming and the 365+ youth we serve each year! See you there, it’ll be the cat’s meow.

When: Saturday, April 18, 7-10pm

Where: BGCB’s historic gym at 500 NW Wall Street

Who: 21+

bgcbend.org