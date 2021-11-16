Bidding for MBSEF Snowball Online Auction & Raffle Open Until November 19 at Noon

The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation announces that online bidding is open for the 35th Annual Snowball. Online bidding will end Friday, November 19 at noon. The drawing for the raffle will take place right after the auction is closed. Come check out our items at MBSEF’s new facility, located at 2765 NW Lolo Drive, from 9am-5pm through Thursday, November 18.

There are over 70 great auction items to choose from, and the raffle is amazing too. Cost is $10 per ticket. The raffle includes a Honda snow blower with tracks ($3,209); 20 bottles of wine; and a two-night stay in Yachats with $160 worth of dining gift certificates.

To start bidding, go here: mbsef2021.ggo.bid.

All proceeds help support over 600 youth athletes access MBSEF’s positive competitive sports programs.

The Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization that creates opportunities through competitive snow sports programs to support athletes in achieving their individual athletic, academic and personal goals.

For more information, email to molly@mbsef.org or call 541-388-0002.

mbsef.org