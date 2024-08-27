Big Brothers Big Sisters Hosts 27th Annual Comedy For Kids’ Sake Fundraising Event

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon is excited to announce its 27th Annual Comedy For Kids’ Sake fundraising event, set to take place on Friday, October 4, 2024 at Tetherow. This year’s event promises to be an unforgettable evening filled with laughter, community spirit, impact.

The evening will kick off with a cocktail hour and a Silent Auction. Followed by a delicious three-course dinner prepared by Tetherow and desserts by Nothing Bundt Cakes. The event will feature a thrilling Live Auction full of trips to Nashville, Mexico, a Sonoma Wine Tasting and an amazing dinner for ten prepared by Hawkeye & Huckleberry Lounge’s Celebrity Chef Brian Malarkey! You also can purchase tickets in the Premium Raffle with a chance to win two roundtrip tickets on Alaska Airlines.

Adding to the excitement, the event will feature a live comedy performance by the acclaimed comedian Andrew Sleighter. Known for his appearances on Last Comic Standing and Conan, Andrew has recorded two comedy specials for Dry Bar and performed on the Late Late Show with James Corden. He’s also showcased his talents as a writer and performer on Comedy Central.

Tickets for the event are on sale now for $125 and can be purchased at bbbsco.org/events. All proceeds from the event will go directly to support Big Brothers Big Sisters mission to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the promise and power of youth.

What: Big Brothers Big Sisters 27th Annual Comedy For Kids’ Sake

When: Friday, October 4 — Doors open at 5:30pm followed by a cocktail hour and dinner at 7pm

Where: Tetherow Pavilion

Why: To support the 220+ kids in the program each year and match the 100+ kids that are currently waiting to be matched with a mentor.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon:

A program of J Bar J Youth Services, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon was founded in 1994. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. BBBSCO serves over 220 youth annually and continues to grow programming. We are committed to serving at-risk youth and youth facing adversity with mentors in our community.

bbbsco.org