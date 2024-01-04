Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon Celebrates National Mentoring Month, January 2024

January is National Mentoring Month and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon (BBBSCO) is proud to join the nationwide celebration to recognize the importance of mentorship and the positive impact it has on the lives of young individuals.

National Mentoring Month is an annual campaign aimed at raising awareness about the value of mentoring, as well as encouraging individuals to become mentors and organizations to support mentoring programs. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon, a leading nonprofit dedicated to creating meaningful mentorship relationships, is taking this opportunity to highlight the incredible work being done in the community and to inspire others to get involved.

Mentoring has the power to ignite the potential within every child, providing them with guidance, support, and positive role models to help navigate life’s challenges. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon is committed to fostering these transformative relationships, empowering young people to reach their full potential and build a foundation for future success.

Throughout the month of January, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon will be hosting various events, campaigns, and activities to celebrate National Mentoring Month. These initiatives aim to showcase the impact of mentorship, share success stories, and engage the community in supporting the organization’s mission.

“As we celebrate National Mentoring Month, we reflect on the incredible journeys of our Big and Little matches and the lasting impact that these relationships have on the lives of our youth,” said Jenn Davis, program director at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon. “We invite everyone in the community to join us in recognizing the importance of mentoring and consider becoming a mentor or supporting our programs to make a positive difference in the lives of young individuals.”

For those interested in becoming a mentor or supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon’s mentorship programs, please visit bbbsco.org or contact 541-312-6047

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon:

A program of J Bar J Youth Services, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon was founded in 1994. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. BBBSCO serves over 220 youth annually and continues to grow programming. We are committed to serving at-risk youth and youth facing adversity with mentors in our community.

bbbsco.org