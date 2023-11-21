Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon Launches “Give Your Gift of Time” Campaign to Recruit Mentors for the Holidays

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering youth through mentorship, is excited to announce the launch of its new recruitment campaign just in time for the holidays, “Give Your Gift of Time.” This initiative aims to inspire individuals in the Central Oregon community to become mentors and make a positive impact on the lives of local youth.

As the holiday season approaches, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon encourages community members to consider giving the most valuable gift of all — their time. The “Give Your Gift of Time” campaign emphasizes the transformative power of mentorship, highlighting the profound and lasting effects it can have on the lives of young people.

“We believe that every child has incredible potential, and by giving the gift of time, our mentors can help unlock that potential,” said Jenn Davis, Program Director for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon. “Our ‘Give Your Gift of Time’ campaign is a call to action for individuals in our community to step forward and become mentors this holiday season. By doing so, they can make a meaningful difference in the lives of young people and contribute to the overall well-being of our community.” We are seeking 20 new mentors to sign up this holiday season!

The organization is actively seeking individuals who are willing to commit their time to mentorship, providing support, guidance, and friendship to a child in need.

To join the “Give Your Gift of Time” campaign and become a mentor, you can visit the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon website at bbbsco.org or contact 541-312-6047 for more information.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon:

A program of J Bar J Youth Services, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon was founded in 1994. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. BBBSCO serves over 200 youth annually and continues to grow programming. We are committed to serving at-risk youth and youth facing adversity with mentors in our communities.

bbbsco.org