Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon Launches Monthly Giving Program, Seeks 40 “Match Makers” in May

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon (BBBSCO), a program of J Bar J Youth Services, is launching a new Monthly Giving Program this May, inviting community members to become “Match Makers” and provide steady, year-round support for local youth through mentorship. The organization aims to recruit 40 founding Match Makers during the month of May to help kick start this effort and expand access to life changing mentoring relationships across Central Oregon.

Mentorship represents one of the most powerful forms of social infrastructure we can build, creating human connection that reaches far beyond a single relationship. Families grow stronger, students become more engaged in school, and communities benefit from increased connection, opportunity, and long-term success.

“Consistent, reliable support is what allows our matches to truly thrive,” said Jenn Davis, program director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon. “Monthly giving ensures we can recruit more mentors, provide ongoing support to our Bigs, Littles, and families, and create meaningful opportunities that help young people build confidence and feel a true sense of belonging.”

With options starting at $15 per month, donors can give at a level that works for them while supporting every stage of the mentoring journey. From bringing in new mentors to sustaining strong, supported matches and meaningful activities. Mentorship is powerful in its simplicity, happening anywhere a caring adult is willing to show up.

Right now, 85 youth are waiting for someone to show up for them. BBBSCO’s Monthly Giving Program makes it easy to be part of that change, with a simple, flexible way to provide steady support month after month.

Community members are encouraged to become one of the first 40 Match Makers in May and help launch this new initiative. To learn more or sign up, visit bbbsco.org.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon:

A program of J Bar J Youth Services, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon was founded in 1994. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. BBBSCO serves over 220 youth annually and continues to grow programming. We are committed to serving at-risk youth and youth facing adversity with mentors in our community.

bbbsco.org