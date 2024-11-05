Big Brothers Big Sisters Urgently Seeks New Mentors to Support Local Youth Before Year’s End

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon (a program of J Bar J Youth Services) is calling on the Central Oregon community to make a life-changing difference by becoming a mentor to local youth. With over 90 kids currently waiting for a mentor, Big Brothers Big Sisters is working to recruit caring adults to step up before the end of the year to provide guidance, friendship and support.

The Need is Urgent

Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring program matches youth (Littles) with adult volunteers (Bigs) in professionally supported, one-to-one relationships. With over 90 Littles currently on the waitlist, Big Brothers Big Sisters is asking for volunteers from all walks of life and backgrounds to join their mission of empowering youth to achieve their full potential. “We have so many kids ready to be matched with a Big, and every day they wait is a missed opportunity for growth and connections” said Jenn Davis, BBBSCO Program Director. “A mentor doesn’t need to be superhero- just someone who cares enough to spend time with a child and help them navigate life’s challenges.” Mentors are asked to commit to spending a few hours a month with their Little, providing guidance, support, and positive role modeling. No special experience is required- just a desire to make a difference.

Impact of Mentoring

Research shows that children with mentors are more likely to excel in school, avoid risky behaviors, and develop stronger relationships with their peers and families. “Becoming a Big means being part of something Bigger than yourself,” said John, a mentor with BBBSCO. “It’s incredibly rewarding to see positive impact you can have on a child’s life.”

Sign Up Today

Big Brothers Big Sisters encourages those interested in becoming a mentor to act now and make a lasting impact in a child’s life. To sign up or learn more about volunteer opportunities, visit bbbsco.org or call 541-312-6047.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon:

A program of J Bar J Youth Services, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon was founded in 1994. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. BBBSCO serves over 220 youth annually and continues to grow programming. We are committed to serving at-risk youth and youth facing adversity with mentors in our community.

bbbsco.org