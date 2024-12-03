Cascade Business News
You are at:»»»Big Ponderoo 2025 Tickets on Sale December 4

Big Ponderoo 2025 Tickets on Sale December 4

0
By on E-Headlines

(Photo courtesy of SFF Presents)

Big Ponderoo Returns June 28-29, 2025

The wait is almost over! Tickets to the third annual Big Ponderoo Music + Art Festival go on sale on Wednesday, December 4 at 10 AM — and you don’t want to miss it!

Holiday Discount Alert!

The first 250 tickets will be available for just $185 — make sure to lock in your spot for a weekend of incredible bluegrass and Americana in beautiful Sisters, Oregon.

P.S. Festival tickets make for EPIC gifts…

Sign Up to Get Notified

Get pumped and watch the brand-new 2024 Big Ponderoo sizzle reel with all the best moments from the festival.

What about the lineup?!

The preliminary 2025 lineup will be unveiled on Monday, December 2 with more artists to be announced over the next couple months!

View Past Lineups

bigponderoo.comsffpresents.org

Share.

About Author

Founded in 1994 by the late Pamela Hulse Andrews, Cascade Business News (CBN) became Central Oregon’s premier business publication. CascadeBusNews.com • CBN@CascadeBusNews.com

Related Posts

Leave A Reply