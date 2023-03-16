Bill Expanding Coverage for Children with Mental Health Disorder Passes the Oregon Senate Unanimously

On March 14, the Oregon Senate unanimously passed Senate Bill 628, sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Kate Lieber. This bill would require health insurers to cover life-changing immunoglobulin therapy (IVIG) treatment to children with Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections and Pediatric Acute-onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome (PANDAS/PANS).

“No child should go without life-saving care because of their families’ inability to afford it. No parent should have to live with that pain. This bill will work to make sure that every Oregon child has access to IVIG treatment,” Majority Leader Kate Lieber (D-Beaverton and Southwest Portland).

This legislation was brought to Senator Lieber’s attention by a constituent with a child suffering from PANDAS/PANS and the advocates at the Northwest PANDAS/PANS Network (NWPPN).

Yesterday, Majority Leader Lieber delivered remarks on SB 628 on the Senate Floor urging unanimous support for the legislation.

Senate Bill 628 now moves to the House of Representatives for consideration.

