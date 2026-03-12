Bipartisan Bill to Establish Blue Economy Task Force Passes Oregon House & Senate

The Oregon Legislature passed Senate Bill 1525 with broad bipartisan support, establishing a Blue Economy Task Force. The group will study and develop a strategic plan for growing Oregon’s ocean-based industries while protecting Oregon’s beauty and environment. The bill was championed as a committee bill by Sen. Janeen Sollman (D – Hillsboro), chair of the Senate Energy and Environment Committee.

“The blue economy is one of Oregon’s greatest untapped opportunities. From marine biotechnology to sustainable aquaculture, we have the coastline, the talent, and the research institutions to lead,” said Senator Sollman. “This task force will give us the roadmap to get there.”

“Oregon’s blue economy already supports fishing families, researchers, and recreation and tourism businesses that power our coastal communities,” said Charlie Plybon, senior Oregon policy manager at the Surfrider Foundation. “This task force will help us chart a path to grow sustainable ocean industries, strengthen our coastal economy, and protect the ecosystems that make it all possible.”

“I’ve heard from fishermen, researchers, and coastal business owners who all want the same thing: a state that has their back,” said Senator David Brock Smith (R – Port Orford), vice chair of the Senate Energy and Environment Committee. “This task force is Oregon saying: we see you, and we’re going to get serious about building an economy that works for our coast.”

The task force will include at least 13 members representing the Oregon Senate, Oregon House, coastal caucus, research institutions, fisheries, tourism, environmental organizations, recreation, coastal labor, Oregon State University’s Sea Grant College, and Oregon’s coastal Tribal nations. The group will review existing programs, identify gaps, evaluate best practices from other states, and produce a roadmap for future work.

oregonlegislature.gov