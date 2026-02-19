Bipartisan Legislation Tightens Connections Between Job Training Programs & Workforce Needs

Local workforce development boards are business-led agencies that oversee strategies for preparing and matching the skills of workers with the labor demands of businesses. Legislation passed in the Oregon Senate today bolsters a key workforce program — Prosperity 10,000 — by directing regional workforce boards to focus on critical labor shortages, targeted industries, and leverage of federal and private funding.

“Workforce boards bring together business, education, and community partners to address real workforce shortages, said Senator Khanh Pham (D – SE & NE Portland).

“This program makes sure workers are fully skilled and fully equipped for opportunities in Oregon,” said Senator Mark Meek (D – Oregon City, Gladstone and Happy Valley). “And each local community under Prosperity 10,000 is empowered to recognize and meet the particular needs of their region.”

Senate Bill 1512 gives workforce development boards new guidelines for weighing grant funding requests for training and education programs. It directs the boards distributing Prosperity 10,000 Program funds to consider how a potential grantee:

Engages with employers in targeted industry sectors

Has delivered workforce development services in the past

Intends to collaborate with training and education programs to increase access to workforce programs

The bill also directs the workforce boards to consider multiple funding sources and potential grantees’ qualifications and technical capacity, and it instructs the Higher Education Coordinating Committee to distribute Prosperity 10,000 Program funding to local workforce development boards.

The legislation passed in a vote of 28 to 2. Ten Republicans joined Senate Democrats in support. Senate Bill 1512 now moves to the Oregon House of Representatives.

