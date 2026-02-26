Bipartisan Legislation to Invest in Oregon’s Wildlife & Natural Resources Passes House

On February 24, the House passed HB 4134, bipartisan legislation that takes a significant step forward in securing long-term, sustainable funding for Oregon’s fish, wildlife and natural habitats. The measure passed with bipartisan support, reflecting a shared commitment to protecting Oregon’s natural heritage while investing in the state’s outdoor economy and tourism future.

The bill would also help prevent the spread of harmful invasive species, reduce poaching crimes, alleviate wildfire risks, reduce conflicts with wildlife, and invest in workforce development and natural resource livelihoods, increasing resilience for both wildlife and communities across the state.

“Management and protection of Oregon’s fish and wildlife have been chronically underfunded for decades. Recognizing the unique, diverse coalition of supporters voicing support from every part of the state, now is the time to get this done,” said Rep. Ken Helm (D – Beaverton), a chief sponsor of the bill.

More than 320 species in Oregon have been identified as in need of greatest conservation to avoid continued declines or potential extinction. The number of species at risk has increased substantially over the past decade, and action is urgently needed to reverse that trajectory. Similarly, invasive species pose a growing threat to Oregon’s ecosystems, agriculture and outdoor economy, damaging native habitats and costing millions annually in prevention and control efforts. Aquatic invaders like zebra and quagga mussels threaten waterways and infrastructure, while terrestrial species such as emerald ash borer, knotweed and invasive grasses disrupt forests, fisheries and working lands.

House Bill 4134 would help shield Oregonians from these serious impacts and protect the natural resources that our businesses and communities depend on to thrive.

A broad coalition of conservationists, outdoor recreation businesses, tourism professionals, farmers, ranchers, hunters, anglers, educators, labor champions, firefighters, and myriad others submitted testimony calling for passage of the bill.

From the Oregon Coast, Rep. Cyrus Javadi (D – Tillamook) shared, “In Tillamook County, we don’t treat habitat and jobs as separate categories. Healthy fisheries. Strong recreation. Local paychecks. They rise and fall together. That’s the economics of the coast. For years, wildlife funding has been stretched thin, leaning too heavily on license holders and hoping for temporary fixes. HB 4134 broadens the base in a transparent way and writes the spending direction directly into statute. A modest lodging tax adjustment, tied to long-term conservation work, with clear accountability. If we want Oregon’s landscapes to keep driving our outdoor economy, we have to maintain them. That’s just responsible governance.”

Rep. Susan McLain (D – Hillsboro, Forest Grove and Cornelius) added, “In all my years serving in the Legislature, I have not seen a wildlife funding proposal as meaningful or comprehensive as this bill. Protecting Oregon’s beauty and natural resources requires sustainable investment. This is a solution that ensures future generations can enjoy our state’s world-class outdoors.”

The bill now advances to the Oregon Senate for consideration.

