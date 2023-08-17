BIPOC Woman Filmmaker Grant is Open

Applications Open!

BendFilm’s Grant will support a BIPOC women artist with $20,000 toward making their short or feature film. The grant supports storytellers who are working to tell creative and complex stories told from a point of view that is unique and authentic.

Announcing Special Performers!

We are thrilled to announce THE Caressa Banana, D’Auntie Carol, MAJESTIC and Foxy LaHound! will be performing at our Fundraiser/Kick-Off Party on September 15! 👯‍♀️🍾💋🎉

Get your tickets before it’s too late!

Members, Get Your Passes!

All BendFilm Members get 20% off festival passes!

The festival is fast approaching, so don’t forget to get your passes! *Discount will be applied automatically when you log into your eventive account*

We’re Hiring!

Executive Director

Applications Due August 27!

BendFilm is seeking our next Executive Director! This is an amazing opportunity for an experienced and creative leader who’s passionate about film, wants to join a talented team, and is motivated to lead our organization in its next phase of growth.

Free Movies In The Park!

Summertime isn’t complete without an evening in the park watching a movie! Join us for our free movies in the park happening all of August!

August 18: Soul — Al Moody Park

August 25: The Lorax — Ponderosa Park

NEW MOVIE! September 1: The Princess and the Frog — Alpenglow Park

