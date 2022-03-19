Bitcoin Donations to Ukrainian Army Surpass $4 Million

War had been brewing way before it attracted the attention of the international mainstream, and it broke out with full atrocities. Russia had already highlighted its nefarious intentions to decimate the governance system of Ukraine, and it continues to do so. Thousands of people have lost their loved ones, and a thousand others are missing. With the financial apparatus of the country completely under attack, one good thing happened for Ukraine amid all this destruction. The country has received much-needed mental & financial support from all over the world, and it came in the form of Bitcoin Traders. Just when the people & their families thought that they had been abandoned in the middle of the streets due to war, the help arrived just in time.

Russia had already been bullying Ukraine way before all the chaos ensued and the constant mobilization of Russian borders with the extensive battalion to infiltrate the border was a clear indication of Russia’s nefarious intentions. But what caused Russia to be so unsettled about Ukraine that it resorted to using some of the deadliest forces to crush the small country under its feet? Why the chaos and agony are going unheard by Russia? Millions of people have been rendered homeless, and on the verge of death should be enough of a reason to put an end to the war. Well, apparently, that’s not how Russian ideology operates, and Bitcoin Era will highlight some of the important aspects of the current developments around the ongoing war.

The Lost Hope in Needless War

Ukraine’s army is strong but not potent enough to stand toe-to-toe with deadly Russian forces. The mammoth size Russian army is well capable of carrying out a genocide in Ukraine, and it is halfway through this diabolical approach already. Ukraine’s army was in dire need of financial resources to fund the war and get the required ammunition & arsenal to fend off Russia. They are not being provided the much-needed help from international sources, and crypto seems to be leading the trend.

Bitcoin transactions seem to be the haven for Ukraine as they have yielded significant benefits of bitcoin transactions. But will that be enough for the country to stand stiff in the face of war that doesn’t even seem to end? It is only a matter of time before Russia will perpetrate some of the heinous atrocities that it is very desperate to carry out. The attack is also being likened to the ones that Nazis perpetrated on Jews, and how can the world forget about the holocaust when millions of Jews were burnt alive and brutally murdered. Cryptocurrency seems to be the fuel for both countries to stay alive in the war.

“Come Back Alive” is the foundation that gained significant popularity within the very first few hours. It is a Kyiv-based emerging foundation that has received the required help from all over the world, and blockchain analytics recently confirmed the news. The arsenal & paraphernalia of war requires a robust supply of financial resources, which are currently being funded. The necessary pieces of equipment & supplies ran short in the nascent stages of the war, but it was subsequently supplemented by donations. The resources are currently being gathered to make lives easier in Ukraine, although the war doesn’t seem to end anytime soon.

Conclusion

Bitcoin transactions will continue to surge as long as the war lasts because of its transparency and ease of use. Ukraine’s army was in dire need of finances, and seeing crypto becoming one of the heavily relied upon resources; it is safe to say that Ukraine now stands a chance against Russia. However, the damage has already been done, and countless lives have already been lost, which is an irrecoverable loss.

Russia didn’t hold back from attacking even the maternity wards & hospitals, which reflects their incurable animosity for Ukraine. The world stands with Ukraine, and it is very well depicted through the colossal donations that the country has received in the form of cryptocurrency. Now, it is only a matter of time before we all will witness the debilitating implications of this war.