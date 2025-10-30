Bluegrass+Classical Violin in Sunriver

(Tessa Lark)

Last chance tickets! Violinist Tessa Lark is one of the most captivating artistic voices of our time, consistently praised by critics and audiences for her astounding range of sounds, technical agility, and musical elegance. She is also a highly acclaimed fiddler in the tradition of her native Kentucky, delighting audiences with programming that includes Appalachian and bluegrass music. Lark performs in Central Oregon November 2 as a special fundraiser for the missions of Sunriver Music Festival.

Lark performs with orchestras around the world and returns to Sunriver November 2 to perform an eclectic solo recital of classical and bluegrass music. Tickets on sale now at sunrivermusic.org.

VIP Experience – Be one of only 40 exclusive ticket holders to attend the Artist Meet & Greet immediately following the concert.

Tickets are $80 for the VIP Experience, $25 for ages 25 and under, $50 all others.

Sunriver Music Festival presents world-class orchestral performances and supports music education throughout Central Oregon. Through a commitment to excellence, collaboration and innovation, the Festival seeks to foster a lifelong love of classical music in its many diverse forms.

