BMPO Notice of State Highway Fund (SHF) Program, Project Funding Awards

The Bend Metropolitan Planning Organization (BMPO) Policy Board will be selecting transportation-related projects for funding at their November 25 meeting. Projects applying for funding include sidewalk gap infill, education programs and public transit service. A total of $939,750 is available. Public comments can be submitted via email to anapoli@bendoregon.gov by November 23, or during Public Comment at the hybrid (in-person/online) BMPO Policy Board meeting.

In-person meeting information, including a Zoom link to attend online, will be posted to the BMPO Policy Board webpage one week prior to the meeting date.

