BMPO Notice of State Highway Fund (SHF) Program, Project Funding Awards

The Bend Metropolitan Planning Organization (BMPO) Policy Board will be selecting transportation-related projects for funding at their November 25 meeting. Projects applying for funding include sidewalk gap infill, education programs and public transit service. A total of $939,750 is available. Public comments can be submitted via email to anapoli@bendoregon.gov by November 23, or during Public Comment at the hybrid (in-person/online) BMPO Policy Board meeting.

In-person meeting information, including a Zoom link to attend online, will be posted to the BMPO Policy Board webpage one week prior to the meeting date.

Sign up to have notifications sent directly to your inbox through the Subscribe page. From the News list, select “Bend MPO.”

bendoregon.gov