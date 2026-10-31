BMPO Transportation Project Amendment Public Comment Period

The Bend Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization (BMPO) Policy Board will consider approval of one amendment to the 2024-2027 Metropolitan Transportation Improvement Program (MTIP) at their next scheduled meeting on November 20, at 12pm.

A 21-day public comment period for the amendment is open through November 18, 2026. Public comments can be submitted via email to kkennedy@bendoregon.gov or during Public Comment at the hybrid (in person and online) BMPO Policy Board meeting. Meeting information will be posted on the BMPO Policy Board webpage one week prior to the meeting date.

Below is a summary of the proposed amendment.

Project Name: Low or No Emissions Vehicle Purchases COIC FFY23

(Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council | Federal Fiscal Year 2023)

Project Number: 23607

Project Description: Purchase vehicles and related equipment, including technological changes or innovations to modify low or no-emissions vehicles or facilities.

Summary of Changes: Cancel project. COIC is not pursuing this project.

Additional Information: This project is listed in the third year of the 2024-2027 MTIP but is not listed in the current 2027-2030 MTIP. The proposed amendment will serve as a historical correction to the 2024-2027 MTIP.

Current Project Total: $226,100

New Project Total: $0

https://bendoregon.gov/departments/community-development/bend-metro-planning-organization/plans-and-programs/mtip-and-annual-project-report